Wheat was the big winner of the day yesterday still trading above the psychological $6. The question is how much longer, said Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures.
“Wheat high a five-year high overnight,” said Jacob Christy of The Andersons.
John Payne of Daniels Trading calls wheat prices today “another talk of the town today.”
Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging echoes that news in her report this morning, “Wheat markets are trading higher again today as the supportive weather story remains the same.”
In its weekly report this morning USDA reports export sales for the current marketing year at 530,700 metric tons which is within, and toward the higher end, of analyst’s estimates at 250,000-600,000 MT, Murphy said.