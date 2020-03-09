Technicals continue to point lower for the wheat market, Total Farm Marketing said. They said recent lows for the Russian ruble are assisted by concerns of the coronavirus, which should allow prices to continue to fall.
Today’s “risk-off” mood across the globe “looks to prevail this morning and this could keep seller active,” The Hightower Report said. European wheat futures dropped more than 5%, which adds to the bearish tone to trade to open the week.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.