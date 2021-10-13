Wheat futures ended lower, and the USDA estimated that 60% of the U.S. 2022 winter wheat crop is planted, according to ADM Investor Services.
All three wheat markets saw heavy pressure today, with Kansas City seeing the worst damage, but the balance sheets are supportive to wheat futures so today’s trade seemed to be more of a correction, according to CHS Hedging.
