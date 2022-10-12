People are also reading…
All 3 classes of wheat responded negatively to today’s report; even thought the carryout was reduced traders expected a larger decline,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “The All Wheat yield was reduced 1 bu to 46.5 bu/acre and harvested acres were reduced 2 mln, to 35.5 mln acres; this equated to a 114 mln bu. decline in supply.”
“Lower supply could help US Q4 basis,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Pending US RR strike could impact Domestic movement. Escalation in Ukraine war could impact World wheat trade. US wheat ending stocks 576 mln bushels vs average trade guess 563 mln bushels, bearish.”