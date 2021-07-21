NASS rated the U.S. spring wheat crop at only 11% good-to-excellent, down from 16% last week and 69% last year. This is only 1% above the record low in 1988, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Rain in northeastern North Dakota has stalled the rally in Minneapolis wheat, but the rains are too late to help.
Russia’s ag ministry estimates that 23.5 million metric tons of wheat have been harvested so far, compared to 27.7 MMT a year ago. Yields are estimated at the equivalent of about 51.2 bushels per acre, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.