 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

NASS rated the U.S. spring wheat crop at only 11% good-to-excellent, down from 16% last week and 69% last year. This is only 1% above the record low in 1988, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Rain in northeastern North Dakota has stalled the rally in Minneapolis wheat, but the rains are too late to help.

Russia’s ag ministry estimates that 23.5 million metric tons of wheat have been harvested so far, compared to 27.7 MMT a year ago. Yields are estimated at the equivalent of about 51.2 bushels per acre, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat futures soared overnight, led by new contract highs in Minneapolis spring wheat contracts amid harsh weather conditions, according to To…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Northwestern US plains are bracing for triple digit temps while rains are headed for soft wheat areas where crops can’t tolerate much more rai…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The hotter, drier forecast did provide support for wheat markets, which went higher Friday. “Wheat was higher led by Minneapolis wheat sharply…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Recent rains are easing concerns about the quality of EU wheat, but lower Russian wheat yields are supporting the market, ADM Investor Service…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Wheat followed corn and soybeans higher as the forecast looks hot and dry,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “September closes: Mpls at …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News