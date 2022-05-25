Talk of Russia allowing Ukraine to export wheat is “thumping” the market, but prices bounced off their lows “on uncertainty Russia will act on what they say they will do,” CHS Hedging said.
Traders are also moving wheat lower as ideas of the recent wet weather “may help winter wheat yields,” Total Farm Marketing said, but producers told the wheat tour that any rain at this point “would be too late to help.”
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.