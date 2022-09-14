 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

Wheat

U.S. export prices are higher than Russia but so far, Russia wheat exports to date are slower than needed to reach USDA goal. India has banned…

Wheat

“Today, the wheat market gave up a good portion of the ground it picked up yesterday on comments by Russian President Putin that he was taking…

Wheat

“Wheat is creeping higher as tensions rise in Ukraine and an extension of the grain corridor deal is in serious doubt,” CHS Hedging said.

Wheat

“The wheat market found fast support on comments from Russian President Putin that the Ukraine grain export corridor brokered with Turkey and …

Wheat

Wheat markets had a mixed day as traders wait for more headlines about wheat shipments in the Black Sea region. “Wheat was mixed to lower toda…

Wheat

Wheat futures are higher as uncertainty over Black Sea export corridor continues. According to Steve Freed of ADM Investors, Ukraine farmers c…

Wheat

“Futures caught fire today after comments from President Putin over the export deal with Ukraine, suggesting he may want to revise the current…

Wheat

The southwestern US Plains is forecast for drought over the next two weeks with higher-than-normal temperatures as well, according to Total Fa…

