Wheat

Wheat

Winter wheat futures were firm overnight following a strong finish yesterday led by strides in the corn market, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

The wheat market traded higher in sympathy with the row crops with Mpls making new highs across most all months and KC making new contract highs Sept. forward. The Chicago Dec. made a new contract high overnight with higher trade in the outlook based on the strength in the row crops and the Northern Plains dryness, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said this morning.

