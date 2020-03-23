Wheat continued to move higher on demand optimism. “Wheat futures continue to jump higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Positive technical signals is attracting new buying. Talk of increase US domestic demand for US flour and concern if supply is disrupted due the spread flu has helped rally futures.”
“The wheat market pushed higher on increased global demand, strong domestic mill demand,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Mpls lagged KC and Chicago as China’s demand for wheat is not thought to be that of spring wheat, because their specifications are thought to be much tighter than what we could most likely deliver.”
