Wheat

“Wheat is still trying to find its footing post Russia/Ukraine conflict,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Futures did hold above the weekly low today, but Chicago fell back under $10/bu. Rain in the Southern Plains has been spotty since March. Some areas of northeast Kansas have received 150% of normal rainfall, while Western Kansas is well below average.”

In addition to global news, traders are watching weather patterns in the U.S.

“Wheat futures have turned lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk of increased Russia and EU wheat exports offers resistance and offset U.S. Southern Plains two-week dry and warm forecast. Some could see U.S. 2022 wheat crop near 1,810 and carryout as low as 425.”

