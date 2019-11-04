“The wheat market was on the defensive from lack of fresh supportive news, plentiful supplies, and dismal demand,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Spring wheat is basically harvested, and the winter wheat is basically planted.”
Wheat is also dealing with some pressure from “new Russian trade rules” at a world wheat conference, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said. That, combined with lower EU and Russian prices and a higher U.S. dollar limited action.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.
Grain futures prices