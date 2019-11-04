“The wheat market was on the defensive from lack of fresh supportive news, plentiful supplies, and dismal demand,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Spring wheat is basically harvested, and the winter wheat is basically planted.”

Wheat is also dealing with some pressure from “new Russian trade rules” at a world wheat conference, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said. That, combined with lower EU and Russian prices and a higher U.S. dollar limited action.

Check your area cash bids for grains

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices

Links to charts

Sign up for our weekly CropWatch newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.