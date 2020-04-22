“Wheat futures traded lower due to good rains falling across parts of Kansas and Oklahoma,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “This week USDA dropped weekly U.S. winter wheat crop ratings from 62% good/excellent to 57.”
Wheat markets were lower despite dryness concerns overseas.
“Wheat prices took a step back on technical selling, despite ongoing dryness in the Black Sea region and parts of Europe,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Unwinding of wheat/corn spreads were noted.”
Check your area cash bids for grains.
