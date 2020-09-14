Many traders believe wheat prices are “overvalued,” ADM Investor Services said. There has been a lack of farmer selling in Russia which has supported prices near season highs, they said.
Some bargain buying helped support wheat from dome early defensive positions, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “There are still hopes that China will be in the market for more U.S. wheat,” she said.
