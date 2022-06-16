 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

Dry weather around the U.S. will speed up the winter wheat harvest, Total Farm Marketing said. “Wheat may be finding resistance from instability in the U.S. stocks amid new recession fears.”

Harvest in Oklahoma is estimated to be 55% complete, with “variable” yields and protein levels at 12-13%, CHS Hedging said. “Kansas harvest is progressing quickly due to hot and windy conditions they've had.”

Grain futures prices

