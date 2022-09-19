 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
“Wheat futures rallied on short covering,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some feel ongoing concern about US 2023 HRW weather…

U.S. export prices are higher than Russia but so far, Russia wheat exports to date are slower than needed to reach USDA goal. India has banned…

The wheat market is finding some support in spite of weakness in outside market forces, The Hightower Report said today. “Uncertainty over Bla…

On Thursday wheat gave back gains made earlier in the week. “Wheat fell right back to where it started the week as there is no news to feed th…

In Canada, Saskatchewan farmers are worried the soil is too dry to plant winter cereals, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said today. At the same …

U.S. wheat futures dropped on reports that the US national rail strike had been averted., according to ADM Investor Services.

A strong U.S. dollar and weakness in the stock market plus talk of continued weak demand for U.S. wheat helped to pressure wheat prices lower.…

Wheat futures are higher as uncertainty over Black Sea export corridor continues. According to Steve Freed of ADM Investors, Ukraine farmers c…

The southwestern US Plains is forecast for drought over the next two weeks with higher-than-normal temperatures as well, according to Total Fa…

Wheat markets are drawing strength from weakness in the US dollar and rallies in the row crops. “Additional support stems from uncertainty ove…

