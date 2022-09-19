Wheat Sep 19, 2022 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save People are also reading… Farmer’s daughter pulled toward tractor pulling Sweet success: Clay County Fair baker takes top prize after seven years It’s OK to Haggle with your neighbor Cattle family makes a shift in the industry Geneticists crack epigenetic code Sharing our story, worldwide Sunflower prices continue downward trend Family fills many roles on shared farms Family strives for ongoing quality Agronomists advise splitting nutrients Virtual fencing study looks to protect waterways Weaning work is done on Jagels ranch Trials compare cover planting methods Iowa tree farm follows family tradition Ukraine pressures retreating Russian troops ddddd Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Wheat “Wheat futures rallied on short covering,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some feel ongoing concern about US 2023 HRW weather… Wheat U.S. export prices are higher than Russia but so far, Russia wheat exports to date are slower than needed to reach USDA goal. India has banned… Wheat The wheat market is finding some support in spite of weakness in outside market forces, The Hightower Report said today. “Uncertainty over Bla… Wheat On Thursday wheat gave back gains made earlier in the week. “Wheat fell right back to where it started the week as there is no news to feed th… Wheat In Canada, Saskatchewan farmers are worried the soil is too dry to plant winter cereals, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said today. At the same … Wheat U.S. wheat futures dropped on reports that the US national rail strike had been averted., according to ADM Investor Services. Wheat A strong U.S. dollar and weakness in the stock market plus talk of continued weak demand for U.S. wheat helped to pressure wheat prices lower.… Wheat Wheat futures are higher as uncertainty over Black Sea export corridor continues. According to Steve Freed of ADM Investors, Ukraine farmers c… Wheat The southwestern US Plains is forecast for drought over the next two weeks with higher-than-normal temperatures as well, according to Total Fa… Wheat Wheat markets are drawing strength from weakness in the US dollar and rallies in the row crops. “Additional support stems from uncertainty ove…