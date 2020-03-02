The falling crude oil market is harming the wheat markets, according to Stewart-Peterson. They said the softening of the U.S. dollar was bullish, but a tumbling Russian ruble negated things as oil prices fell. “This makes the world’s largest exporter of wheat, Russia, more competitive on the global scale making it difficult for Chi wheat prices to rally.”
U.S. demand is staying strong, Total Farm Marketing said, there is weakness in the charts which could bring about long liquidation. “Global wheat supplies are still relatively full, and overall weakness in outside markets does not bode well for the wheat markets.”
