Wheat Sep 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save People are also reading… Teaching conservation: South Dakota ranchers pass conservation ethic through generations Trials compare cover planting methods Sunflower prices continue downward trend Cattle family makes a shift in the industry Hog farmer sees ongoing inflation pressure Gabel wraps up a successful early harvest Vos Farms sees surprising corn silage yields Dairy beef crosses aim for certified status Farm-related dangers remain as technology advances Dry conditions will be felt in soybean crop Every day an adventure cutting silage, making repairs Courtneys tackle major project with crane, bins Iowa tree farm follows family tradition Mill continues grinding history Aware of the calendar, Trinity Creek Ranch gets work done dddd Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Wheat “Futures were down across the board with the winter wheat markets well over 20 cents lower,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Spring… Wheat “Futures had a back-and-forth day but managed to finish the day higher,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The news out of Russia wit… Wheat “The wheat market is all about geopolitics,” Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning after Russian moves overnight in the Ukraine. Wheat In Canada, Saskatchewan farmers are worried the soil is too dry to plant winter cereals, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said today. At the same … Wheat ddddd Wheat Markets quieted overnight as the market turned its attention to this morning’s trade, CHS Hedging said. “Decent rainfall over the Northern hal… Wheat No one is sure what will happen to exports from Ukraine and Russia but ideas are that they will both export aggressively as USDA world supply … Wheat Wheat prices are showing a small bounce overnight after Monday’s sell off, CHS Hedging said. Wheat On Thursday wheat gave back gains made earlier in the week. “Wheat fell right back to where it started the week as there is no news to feed th… Wheat “The wheat market found fast support on comments from Russian President Putin that the Ukraine grain export corridor brokered with Turkey and …