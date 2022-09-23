 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

Wheat

“Futures were down across the board with the winter wheat markets well over 20 cents lower,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Spring…

Wheat

“Futures had a back-and-forth day but managed to finish the day higher,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The news out of Russia wit…

Wheat

“The wheat market is all about geopolitics,” Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning after Russian moves overnight in the Ukraine.

Wheat

In Canada, Saskatchewan farmers are worried the soil is too dry to plant winter cereals, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said today. At the same …

Wheat

Markets quieted overnight as the market turned its attention to this morning’s trade, CHS Hedging said. “Decent rainfall over the Northern hal…

Wheat

No one is sure what will happen to exports from Ukraine and Russia but ideas are that they will both export aggressively as USDA world supply …

Wheat

Wheat prices are showing a small bounce overnight after Monday’s sell off, CHS Hedging said.

Wheat

On Thursday wheat gave back gains made earlier in the week. “Wheat fell right back to where it started the week as there is no news to feed th…

Wheat

“The wheat market found fast support on comments from Russian President Putin that the Ukraine grain export corridor brokered with Turkey and …

