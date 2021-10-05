Wheat futures dropped overnight, but are holding levels above the major moving averages, CHS Hedging’s Nick Paumen said. “The wheat markets appear to be taking some correction after last week’s report.”
“A downturn yesterday from Friday’s rally looks to have fueled the correction overnight after prices appeared ready to make a run at the August highs,” Total Farm Marketing said.
