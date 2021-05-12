Wheat ending stocks for the next marketing year were pegged at 774 mln bushels by the USDA report this morning.
Lower overnight trade carried on throughout the day as rains weighed on the market, CHS Hedging said. Higher wheat carryouts in today’s report also hit the markets, coming in 22 mln bushels above expectations.
“Worsening drought conditions in Plains continue to be point of focus and concern in futures,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.