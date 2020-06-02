Wheat is lower across the board this morning as harvest is progressing across the winter wheat areas in the Northern Hemisphere, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
Here, the wheat crop looks strong, there may be demand from the millers’ market but feed wheat will be bought cheaply, said John Payne of Daniels Trading.
While wheat was trading lower this morning, crop conditions were worse than expected, and another sharp break in the U.S. dollars opens the door for better export activity ahead, The Hightower Report said.