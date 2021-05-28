Wheat continues to take cues from the corn market and there remains concern that the U.S. North Plains, PNW and Canada prairie weather will turn dry. “This could lower supply and be long-term supportive for wheat prices,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
July wheat closed sharply higher on the session yesterday and managed to push up to a five-session high. The limit up advance in corn, news of a dry down in soils for spring wheat areas plus fears of too much rain into the central Plains are factors helped support prices, The Hightower Report said today.
Patti Uhrich calls for mixed trade in wheat ahead of the long holiday weekend. “The weather looks favorable in some areas, but the cold temperatures could be problematic,” she said.