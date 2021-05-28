 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

Wheat continues to take cues from the corn market and there remains concern that the U.S. North Plains, PNW and Canada prairie weather will turn dry. “This could lower supply and be long-term supportive for wheat prices,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

July wheat closed sharply higher on the session yesterday and managed to push up to a five-session high. The limit up advance in corn, news of a dry down in soils for spring wheat areas plus fears of too much rain into the central Plains are factors helped support prices, The Hightower Report said today.

Patti Uhrich calls for mixed trade in wheat ahead of the long holiday weekend. “The weather looks favorable in some areas, but the cold temperatures could be problematic,” she said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Wheat prices were higher in all 3 classes as well as in Paris futures,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Besides the corn rally, there wa…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Wheat struggled to regain the ground that was lost early on, as all three classes settled in the red for the day,” John Wesley Willson, with …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Wheat futures traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Improving weather in US HRW crop area especially KS and higher t…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“All three classes of wheat traded lower to begin the week as moisture accumulated across many of the growing regions throughout last week and…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News