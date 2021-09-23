 Skip to main content
Wheat

“The wheat market was strong today with the Kansas City market up the largest of the three classes, continuing to find strength from fund buying,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Winter wheat planting continues with mostly open weather over the next 5 days in the Southern plains.”

“Wheat futures traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk of increase in World export trade needs at a time when exports supplies are down and milling wheat supplies are especially lower than normal triggered new buying. There were also rumored that China may have bought a few cargoes of US SRW.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

