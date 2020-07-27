Wheat markets plunged on Monday due to a number of factors. "Wheat prices got thumped on improving yields in Russia and technical selling, despite a much softer US dollar,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Getting the feeling that the spring wheat crop will be plentiful, against mostly routine business.”
“The on again, off again futures trade was off again today,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Word of lower French wheat futures weighed on US futures. Talk that Russia winter wheat yields were getting better also offered resistance. Talk that World wheat trade is slow to start due to virus impact on importer economies also offers resistance to World prices.”