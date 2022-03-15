 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

Wheat prices jumped higher this morning, but are still consolidating, Total Farm Marketing said. “U.S. farmers planted 34.4 million acres of winter wheat for 2022, the most in six years,” they said.

Wheat markets “could still face some choppy price action,” The Hightower Report said. “With the ongoing war in Ukraine and drought conditions in the U.S. plains lending support.”

Wheat is undergoing long liquidation, Total Farm Marketing said, but bullish news could be coming. Reports indicate Russia will be stopping ex…

“Wheat looks like it may find some equilibrium today as gains are modest going into the open,” CHS Hedging’s Kevin Stockard said. “The export …

Russia is gradually resuming wheat exports from Black Sea ports. Shipments are ongoing from all five Black Sea ports, said Joe Vaclavik of Sta…

With the war in Ukraine still ongoing and no progress toward a cease fire over the weekend, the opening calls are higher with some hope that M…

Wheat continued its plummet, as it appears to be priced too high for end users, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. However, Algeria and Iran boug…

Winter wheat acres in the U.S. are not expected to see much change in the 2022/23 season, ADM Investor Services said. “This prediction is dire…

Morocco says their its reserves can last five months. Russia and Ukraine make up 36% of Morocco’s wheat imports.

Wheat futures ended mixed, according to ADM Investor Services. Talk that Russia may ban wheat exports was supportive and long range ideas abou…

Finding fair value in the most volatile day in 35 years of participation in the markets will remain a battle with each news flash directing mi…

