Wheat prices jumped higher this morning, but are still consolidating, Total Farm Marketing said. “U.S. farmers planted 34.4 million acres of winter wheat for 2022, the most in six years,” they said.
Wheat markets “could still face some choppy price action,” The Hightower Report said. “With the ongoing war in Ukraine and drought conditions in the U.S. plains lending support.”
