With “definite winterkill” happening after last week’s cold weather, “it certainly feels like the March wheat contract has cratered,” William Moore of Price Futures said. The market may look to rally into the spring, “possibly coat-tailing a bullish move from corn and beans.”
That winterkill may have already been priced in, CHS Hedging said. “Limited moisture showing up in some western areas and forecast in the east, helped pressure prices.”
