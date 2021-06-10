“The wheat markets were mixed for a majority of the day, with Minneapolis and Kansas City both finding support and trading mostly higher, and Chicago mixed,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said. “The market continues to watch the weather forecasts closely, helping to drive prices as dryness is a big concern. The USDA report was a bit unfriendly to the wheat.”
“Chicago and KC wheat managed small gains and followed corn higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Minneapolis wheat traded higher despite this weeks rains across parts of the US and Canada HRS area. SE ND and SD missed the rains. USDA estimated US 2021 wheat crop near 1,898 mln bu. versus 1,872 estimate in May.”