U.S. ending stocks for wheat came in at 836 mln bushels, steady with last month’s mark and right around the trade estimate.
Wheat’s prices took cues from corn, Michaela White of CHS Hedging said. The Minneapolis contract took the largest hit of the day, she said.
“Wheat futures have seen resistance due to increase Russia farmer selling and increase Russian offers for exports,” ADM Investor Services said. “Both are trying to get ahead of new Russia export tax policy which could slow Russia exports and the intent is to preserve domestic supplies and lower domestic prices.”
