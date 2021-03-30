“The narrative in the wheat world remains routine and market direction points lower as the market focuses on corn and soybean numbers in tomorrow’s report,” Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said.
“The two-week weather forecast is dry and the crop will likely need to see additional rains to insure above average yields,” Total Farm Marketing said. They added that weekly exports are holding prices back, but overall, markets are holding together despite the rain that was seen in some crop growing areas.
