“The weekly export sales report showed 193,645 MT of wheat was sold for the week that ended March 30,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was up 28% from the previous week and was 24% higher than the same week last year. Sales were mid-range of pre-report estimates. USDA marked China as the top buyer.”
“Wheat markets were lower on what appeared to be new selling from speculators,” Jack Scoville, of Price Futures Group, says. “Trends are turning down on the daily charts. Ideas that big Russian offers and cheaper Russian prices would be a feature for a while in the world market was the driving force for the weaker prices.”
