Colder than normal temperatures helped spark buying in wheat today as there could be stress developing on the U.S. crop. “Some feel less than ideal U.S. and north hemisphere weather will be needed to push futures considerably higher,” ADM Investor Services said.
Prospects for rain in the northern plains “could improve in early May,” Total Farm Marketing said, but the forecasts are dry for the moment.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.