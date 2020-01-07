Weakness is being found on the strong dollar, but short-covering helped the market recover near the close, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said.
“The Iran Crisis introduced serious supply/demand concerns, as Iraq is a large U.S. wheat customer,” William Moore of Price Futures Group said. The market was also overbought before the recent fall, but a China deal could help factors.
