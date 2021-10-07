“The wheat market traded mixed with Mpls holding strong on tight supplies, while KC and Chicago were on the defensive from poor export demand,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “There has been several tenders in the works over the past week or two and the US did not appear to have gotten in on a piece of the pie.”
“Wheat futures ended mixed,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “There was a wave of selling mid session on fears of lower global economies and chart basis selling. Weekly US wheat export sales continued to be slower than needed to equal USDA goal. Some feel that next week, USDA should drop US 2021 all wheat crop.”