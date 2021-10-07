 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

  • Updated

“The wheat market traded mixed with Mpls holding strong on tight supplies, while KC and Chicago were on the defensive from poor export demand,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “There has been several tenders in the works over the past week or two and the US did not appear to have gotten in on a piece of the pie.”

“Wheat futures ended mixed,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “There was a wave of selling mid session on fears of lower global economies and chart basis selling. Weekly US wheat export sales continued to be slower than needed to equal USDA goal. Some feel that next week, USDA should drop US 2021 all wheat crop.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“The wheat market opened higher on tight stocks and technical buying interest,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices turned lower in Mp…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Talk of lower Russia wheat exports plus countries banning Argentina GMO wheat is supportive, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Small Grains Summary all wheat production at 1.646 bb vs pre-report estimate of 1.681 bb and 1.826 at this time last year.US wheat production …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“The wheat market squirreled higher on a bit of bargain buying interest with gains limited from slowed demand for US wheat,” Ami Heesch, with …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Russia’s Ministry of Agriculture reported overnight that grain exports in the agricultural year of 2021-2022 (from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 20…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News