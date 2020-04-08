May wheat prices finished down a penny to $5.48 ¼, while July wheat closed up a penny at $5.48 ½. Hightower says below normal temperatures in the southern Plains, combined with a mostly dry forecast for the next week, provided some support. A rebound in the dollar kept further gains in check.
Stewart-Peterson says markets are continuing to draw support from elevated demand and export quotas in various countries. “However, it does not appear as though global supplies will dwindle anytime soon. Traders are expecting to see the second highest global stocks to use ratio since 1968/69 on tomorrow’s report,” they said.