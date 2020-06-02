“Wheat futures traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Improved World wheat weather and crop outlook is weighing on futures. Egypt bought Ukraine wheat in their tender. It was lowest price. Some will find it interesting with Ukraine wheat crop down due to dry weather. US 2 week Midwest weather forecast starts warm and dry.”
“The wheat market trade lower as the 2020 HRW harvest gets underway,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Hearing reports that the SRW is managing well, despite heavy rainfall in the area a week or two ago. Yield loss is not expected at this time. Mpls was on the defensive on weakness in KC and Chicago, along with spring wheat planting progress.”