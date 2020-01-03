The wheat markets were “hit hard” Virginia McGathey of McGathey Commodities said. Worries of war coming up caused a retreat in the markets, which hurts any momentum to the upside. “The threat of war would be a disruption to the markets,” she said.
“Wheat futures sold aggressively, as the market was technically overbought,” Stewart-Peterson said. “With a risk off environment in the entire grain complex, the path of least resistance for wheat futures today was long liquidation. The process was started by a softening close on yesterday’s trade, and then news events brought fear to the marketplace.”
