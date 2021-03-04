 Skip to main content
Wheat

Wheat

Wheat futures markets in the U.S. are trading 1 to 3 cents per bushel higher to start the Thursday session, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. Domestic wheat futures closed the midweek session in the red.

Fears of slow demand and weakness in the other grains plus a decent weather forecast are seen

as short-term bearish forces, according to The Hightower Report. The market closed sharply lower on the session yesterday as weather in Europe and the U.S. look favorable into the spring and the market is still struggling with sluggish demand for U.S. wheat.

