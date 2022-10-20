People are also reading…
“There was mediocre strength found across the wheat closes as there were a few supportive points today,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The updated drought maps today showed that all drought categories got worse over the last week, with 70% of winter wheat acres now in some sort of drought category vs. 66% last week.”
“Wheat is wheat again ending higher along with most commodities,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Since early Sep, WZ has been in a 8.00-9.00 range, KWZ 9.00-10.00 and MWZ 9.00-10.00. Final decision on Ukraine export corridor deal could rally wheat 1.00 or break wheat 1.00… Weekly US export sales were only 6 mln bu.”