Wheat markets are mixed today, as they go on the defensive. Ami L. Heesch said yesterday’s move higher sparked some selling, and there is a lack of confirmation of Chinese wheat purchases.
Rain also found its way into wheat forecasts, which scared some traders away, Stewart-Peterson said. “The dollar was up today, although still trading at levels beyond unimpressive currently at $92.64. Unless that situation changes drastically wheat should find short-term support in this range of prices.”
