Ideas of higher Russian wheat prices and wheat futures “suggest nearby world wheat stocks may be tighter than the trade is trading,” ADM Investor Services said.
“The Argentina oilseed worker strike the past couple of weeks has halted wheat exports,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Thoughts are that there is nearly 900k tonnes of wheat needing to be exported out of Argentina.”
