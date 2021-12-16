Wheat markets “are still searching for a foothold post WASDE report,” Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said. A dust storm in the central plains yesterday, with wind gust up near 100 miles-per-hour, may also affect markets.
“The markets are now viewed as approaching oversold territory amid uncertainty surrounding the impact of Russia’s export taxation policy and better weather for Australia,” Total Farm Marketing said.
