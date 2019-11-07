Technical weakness and weakness in corn gave presure to the wheat market, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Exports today were "disappointing" she said at 361,000 tonnes.
There is hope the USDA will reduce Argentinan and Australian crop numbers which might offer some support, but with Russia and EU numbers expected to rise on tomorrow's report, that would cancel any gains, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said.
