Talk of Iraq delaying their tender of which some were hoping they would purchase wheat from the U.S. is noted, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. In addition, Russia is receiving some snow which should help to insulate the crop and provide moisture in the spring.
Wheat
