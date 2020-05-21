Wheat markets saw overnight follow-through on yesterday’s rally, Michaela White of CHS Hedging said. The Kansas wheat tour is finding yields of 42.5 bushels per acre in west central Kansas, with the two-day average showing yields at 42.0.
“If you are selling wheat, re-owning is a good idea,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “The short term picture will be restrained by old crop US wheat moving into the matrix, but after harvest delivery this summer, wheat is a good play going into the winter. Look at buying Chicago if you want to be more aggressive, I think that tracks global prices better, plus there is less old crop around.”
