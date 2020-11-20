“Wheat futures trade marginally higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “…We estimate Managed Money net long 20,000 contracts of SRW Wheat. Overnight, Managed funds were net buyers of grains. Also there was talk that new money may have entered the market last night due to concern about the long range US weather forecast.”
“The charts show mixed trends in the short term,” Jack Scoville, with The Price Futures Group, said. “US weather is mixed with good conditions in the majority of the country but still dry conditions in the western Great Plains. Southwest Kansas and southeast Colorado remain the most dry and western Texas is also dry.”