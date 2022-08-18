 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

A number of factors were working against wheat markets Thursday. “The wheat market was on the defensive from Black Sea shipments, lack of demand, strong US dollar, and an uptick in spring wheat harvest,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “…International Grains Council raised their world production estimate 8.0 mmt to 778 mmt.”

“Bulls are struggling to find the bearish argument; the Ukraine export corridor has shipped just 40 mt of wheat since it began, with increasing talk of winter acreage losses of 30-60%; Russia’s current annualized export pace remains around 30 mmt against the USDA’s 42 mmt,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said.

