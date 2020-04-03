Stewart-Peterson notes “there were reports today of canceled tenders by Egypt, and we appear to be seeing just an overall correction of the overbought situation in the market, brought on by food/COVID-19 concerns.” Winter wheat drought concerns appear to be minor at this point.
After closing lower on Thursday, wheat is trading 5 to 10 cents higher this morning, says Brugler Marketing. Kansas City wheat was the weakest on Thursday, losing 11 cents. May SRW wheat closed 8 ½ cents lower. Minneapolis May futures were down by 5 ½ cents at the close.