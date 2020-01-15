“The wheat rally continues,” Barchart.com said. “…The National average cash price from CmdtyView for SRW wheat was $5.7197 yesterday, compared to last year when the average cash price was $4.8750/bu. KC HRW wheat futures are also higher so far with 6 cent gains in the front month. MPLS HRS wheat futures are making gains as well.”
Wheat traders were also watching to see what Thursday’s Export Sales Report shows. “The USDA will publish their weekly Export Sales Report tomorrow for the week ending Jan. 9, and traders anticipate 200-500k MT of sales,” Barchart.com said. “Japan is seeking 117,831 MT of wheat from the US (59,861 MT), Canada, and Australia in their weekly MOA tender.”