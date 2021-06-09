 Skip to main content
Wheat

Rains continue hitting the northern portions of wheat growing areas, with more rain expected in North Dakota Friday, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. “The Minneapolis market is seeing rain in the short-term forecasts, but rainfall totals are going to be key because the extended forecasts call for dry conditions to return.”

“While the futures whip around the cash price for wheat global importers are paying continues to be well above last year’s levels and near recent highs,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said.

Grain futures prices

CropWatch Weekly Update

