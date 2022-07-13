People are also reading…
Wheat futures bounce higher this morning after a couple of days of heavy losses. A rallying U.S. dollar lately has pressured the wheat markets as we trade near levels we saw in February, said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.
Wheat futures are up across the board this morning, but all three contracts remain below their 200-day Moving Averages while consolidating recent price declines. “Tuesday's USDA report kept prices under wrap yesterday, as well as the headwinds from the higher dollar,” Total Farm Marketing said.