Wheat prices rallied on Friday and kept that momentum into Monday, CHS Hedging said. “The SRW wheat crop in the U.S. remains in good shape, except that the Ohio River Valley has had so much moisture, the area is prone to flooding.”
There is "continued uncertainty" surrounding the Black Sea corridor, The Hightower Report said. "Along with a somewhat dry outlook for Kansas, which helped to support."
